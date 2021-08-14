Veriti Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,210 shares of company stock worth $18,460,580 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $99.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

