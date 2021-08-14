Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $105.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

