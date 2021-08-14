Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $4,841,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

