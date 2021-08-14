Versor Investments LP Invests $476,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

