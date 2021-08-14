Versor Investments LP Makes New $603,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 545,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

