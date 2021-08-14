Versor Investments LP Purchases 2,594 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after buying an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. 390,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.