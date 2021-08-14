Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

SUI stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. The company had a trading volume of 299,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,093,880 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

