Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 183.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SC. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 432,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 45.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

