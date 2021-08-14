Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 67.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 51.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

DECK stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.45. 261,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.19. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

