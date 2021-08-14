Versor Investments LP Takes $710,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 502,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,594. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $168.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

