Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Releases Earnings Results

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Vertex stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

