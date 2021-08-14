Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $7.75. Veru shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10,305 shares.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,325,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $603.21 million, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

