Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

