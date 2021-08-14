Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

