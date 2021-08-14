Vidya Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $1.50 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.58 or 0.00881092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00102158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044272 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,232,124 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

