Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VIRX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.26. 54,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,309. The company has a quick ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.34.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

