Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

VST opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

