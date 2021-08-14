VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.93 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, VITE has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $44.93 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059809 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,289,972 coins and its circulating supply is 486,718,861 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.