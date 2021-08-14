VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $171.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE VMW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.66. The company had a trading volume of 644,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,255. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

