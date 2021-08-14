Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Sells $182,407.28 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VCRA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.