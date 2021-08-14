Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.42 ($75.79).

Shares of VNA opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

