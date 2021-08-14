Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNT. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

