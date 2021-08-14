Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

