Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS VOSSY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Get Vossloh alerts:

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.