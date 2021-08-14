VouchForMe Price Tops $0.0011 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $276,569.73 and approximately $98.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

