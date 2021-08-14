Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

