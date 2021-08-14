Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.08% from the stock’s previous close.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

