Vyant Bio (VYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%.

NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

In other Vyant Bio news, Director R John Fletcher acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $101,808.00. Also, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,156.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 54,781 shares of company stock valued at $184,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

