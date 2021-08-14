Vyant Bio (VYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 230.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%.
NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Vyant Bio Company Profile
Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.
Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.