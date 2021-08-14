Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. B. Riley currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Waitr’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

WTRH opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waitr by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 656,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waitr by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 3,185.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

