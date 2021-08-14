Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec stock opened at €41.60 ($48.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.46. Evotec has a one year low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a one year high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.