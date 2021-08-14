Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.66. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.