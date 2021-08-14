Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.13 ($15.45).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €12.53 ($14.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

