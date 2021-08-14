Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,639.55 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $451,639.55 and approximately $74,139.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $96.63 or 0.00203244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.