WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,941,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.