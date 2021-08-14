WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

EXC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,423. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

