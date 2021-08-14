WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

