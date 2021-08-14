WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.78. 526,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.