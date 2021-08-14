Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 318,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

