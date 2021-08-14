Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

