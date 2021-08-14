Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

