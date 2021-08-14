Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB remained flat at $$39.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,632. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

