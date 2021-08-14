Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $53.65. 11,814,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,029,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.