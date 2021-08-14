Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Weidai during the second quarter worth about $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Weidai during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weidai during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weidai by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 319,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,139. Weidai has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14.

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

