Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.