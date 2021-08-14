Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

