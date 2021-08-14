WeTrust (TRST) Price Reaches $0.0098

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $898,916.46 and $12.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

