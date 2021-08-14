Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

