WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOW. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

