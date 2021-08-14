William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.68 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.