William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thryv in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

